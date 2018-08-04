Chonburi named 1 of 6 sports provinces

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has designated Chonburi as one of the country’s six sports provinces.

A panel formed in April as part of National Sports Development Plan for 2017-2021 tapped six locales to build the country’s sports industry and tourism.

The other provinces are Buri Ram, Krabi, Si Saket, Suphan Buri and Udon Thani.

Pattaya’s large indoor stadium, football arena, golf courses, beaches and many bicycle routes has powered Chonburi’s efforts to become a center for sporting events.

Competitive events held in the province include motorcycle racing, basketball, petanque, sepak takraw, football, swimming, aerobics and yoga.