Chonburi launches canal cleanup in tribute to HM the King

CHONBURI – The Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Chonburi province has carried out a canal cleanup in celebration of HM the King’s birthday.

More than 1,000 civil workers and volunteers have converged on What Sri Phum Bho in Sri Racha district to clean local canals. The seaside province plans to dispose of 500 tons of water weeds to prevent and moderate the effects of floods and drought in tribute to King Rama X.

Participants have joined in the making of organic fertilizers. The collected weeds will be used to produce plant food which will be distributed to local agencies.