Chinese tourists short-changed by con artists

A Chinese couple was robbed of about 10,000 baht by a pair of quick-change artists.

Tourist Ding Jianying, 36, said the pair was shopping at a Naklua Soi 16 convenience store May 13 when they were approached by a Thai and apparent foreigner, who struck up a conversation. The scammers said they’d never seen Chinese currency before and asked to see some yuan.

One of the con artists kept the chatting going while the other pocketed about 2,000 yuan. The tourists didn’t realize they’d been robbed until the thieves had fled the scene.

Police are reviewing CCTV camera footage to try and identify the culprits.