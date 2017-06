Thieves made off with 30,000 baht in cash and electronics when they snatched the handbag of a Chinese tourist.

Weng Xin Chun, 54, reported to police May 25 that she was walking along North Road near the Soi Phettrakul intersection when a man rode by on a motorbike and stole her purse containing a mix of currencies and an Apple iPhone 6.

Police were unable to track the thief.

Authorities again warned tourists to take care with jewelry and bags when they walk on Pattaya’s streets.