Chantaburi men walk to Bangkok to pay respects to King Rama IX

Two Chanthaburi men are trekking on foot to Bangkok to pay their last respects to HM the late King.

Wong Buddhamek, 70, and Manas Pakkarn, 56, set out from their homes Sept. 9 and arrived at a friend’s house in Naklua five days later. They expected to continue their hike to Sanam Luang on Sept. 15, arriving within 15 days.

Viewing of the body of King Rama IX remains open until Sept. 30. His cremation is set for Oct. 26.

Wong said the trek is his way to pay respect to King Rama IX to demonstrate his loyalty to his beloved King.

Manas said they pair start walking at 5 a.m. each day and log about 200 kilometers each day.

Despite their ages, both men said they are very strong and have no doubt they will complete their trek.