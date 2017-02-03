Central Road to be dug up for 10 months to bury overhead cables

Drivers should prepare for about 10 months of increased traffic on Central Road as the Provincial Electricity Authority digs up the street to bury power lines underground.

Pattaya City Councilman Sriviset Rattanakul chaired a Jan. 25 meeting to discuss plans for the beautification project, which will see messy jumbles of power, telephone and utility lines placed in sealed pipes under each side of Central Road.

One lane on the southern side of Central between Sukhumvit Road and Chalermprakiat Soi 3 will be closed first so the street can be dug up and the cables relocated. Once that work is complete, the northern side will be done.

The project officially kicked off Feb. 1, but heavy machinery work isn’t expected to begin until March 1. The entire project is slated for 290 days. That takes work on the northern side into rainy season, which often leads to delays.