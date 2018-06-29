CARAT 2018 wraps in Pattaya

The Royal Thai Navy wrapped up its annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training war games with U.S. and Southeast Asian counterparts with a closing ceremony in Pattaya.

Rear Adm. Thawatchai Muangkam, commander of Frigate Squadron 2, and U.S. Capt. Alexis T. Walker officiated at the June 21 event at the Centara Maris Resort in Jomtien Beach with officers from navies coming from Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Timor-Leste.

The annual exercise covered surface and undersea warfare, air defense, amphibious assault and special warfare.

The Thai Navy contributed the HTMS Naresuan, Taksin, and Bangpakong while the U.S. deployed guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin, expeditionary fast transport USNS Brunswick, diving and salvage ship USNS Salvor, and P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft.

CARAT 2018 was a training exercise for readiness in battle at-sea to increase knowledge, skills, and capabilities of personnel, objects, and tactics with planning exercises and operation between various naval forces.

Other drills involved defending against chemical and biological attacks and humanitarian missions. While on land, forces repaired schools and built a multipurpose building.