Caninophile gets warning in Sattahip

An elderly Sattahip man was warned that if he wanted to have sex in the future, don’t do it with the neighborhood dogs.

Moo 6 village resident Bangon Phumkaew called police June 28 to report that she caught her 65-year-old neighbor sexually abusing her 7-year-old male dog Jud.

Confronted by officers, the unidentified man broke out in giddy laughter, then apologized to Bangon.

The woman said she and her son heard the dog yelping from inside the neighbor’s house and looked in the window to see him naked and abusing the canine. When spotted, he quickly dressed.

Bangon didn’t want to press charges, saying she thought the sex was consensual since the dog always ran over to the man’s house whenever he returned.

However, police told the man a repeat incident would get him arrested. They also called his cousin to watch over the caninophile for fear he might turn his abuse on local children.