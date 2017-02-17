Burglar targeting gay men arrested again

A convicted thief who targets gay foreign men was arrested for burglarizing a German man’s Pattaya home and stealing his car.

Supaklit Thopa, 26, was arrested Feb. 7 after victim Michael Schmitz, 42, spotted the Nakhon Nayok man driving his Toyota Captiva near the Pratamnak Soi 5 home where it was stolen from Dec. 20.

It turns out Supakilt was staying with the car and more of Schmitz’ valuables at a hotel on Thappraya Road, not far from the crime scene.

Police also recovered the German man’s credit cards and other property.

Chonburi police chief, Maj. Gen. Somprasong Yentuam said Supakilt is a gay man who targets other gays, usually foreigners, for home break-ins. He was jailed twice before – in 2008 and 2014 – and was only released from prison in August.

Police said Supakilt confessed he burglarized Schmitz’ home because he was unemployed and needed cash.