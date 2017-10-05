Buddhist Lent ends Thursday, October 5

Thursday, October 5 marked the end of this year’s Buddhist Lent, or Auk Pansaa, celebrated on the full moon night of the eleventh lunar month of the year. The event also marks the “official” end of the rainy season, even though the weather might not necessarily cooperate.

The following day is Thod Kathin, which involves the annual presenting of clean new ropes to monks.

A great number of lay people gathered at their local temples to pay their respects, make merit, perform the Tak Bat Dhevo ceremony and place steamed rice wrapped in coconut palm leafs, called “kao tom hang”, into monks’ alms bowls. Other religious ceremonies also took place at local temples.