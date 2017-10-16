Buddha Mountain sunflowers bloom for late King

Sunflowers and marigolds planted in August have blossomed bright yellow just in time on Khao Chee Chan for HM the late King’s cremation.

The flowers, symbols of the weekday on which HM King Bhumibol was born, were planted Aug. 19 by government employees and private citizens during an event organized by the Pattaya Journalists Association.

The blossoms were in full bloom by Oct. 13, the one-year anniversary of the monarch’s death and will continue to live through the Oct. 26 funeral.