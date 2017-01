The Provincial Electricity Authority replaced a damaged light post near the Mercure Hotel in Pattaya following residents’ complaints.

Maintenance chief Rungroj Chanmanit led a team of workers to Soi 15 Jan. 5 to replace a light post there.

Despite the pole remaining upright only by hanging on wires, it took numerous complaint calls to get the utility to act.

The pole was replaced in about three hours. But problems with attached wiring remained and workers pledged those would be remedied soon.