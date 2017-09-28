BOI approves 28 billion baht investment in EEC

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has endorsed investment promotion requests from companies looking to invest in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The BOI meeting on Friday, Sept. 15, chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha approved a series of investment promotion measures under the government’s Thailand 4.0 policy. These measures are meant to enhance the agricultural sector through the adoption of technological innovations.

The meeting also endorsed tax incentives for companies using robotics and machinery in their production processes.

The board then approved measures to support three investment projects worth more than 28 billion baht, to be implemented in the Eastern Economic Corridor. Five billion baht will be invested in Chonburi’s new industrial estate, 20.47 billion baht will be invested in Chonburi’s Sriracha district, and 2.75 billion baht will be invested in Rayong’s Amata City Industrial Estate.