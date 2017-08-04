Body of sunken boat’s captain washes ashore

The captain of fishing boat missing since it sank off Pattaya’s far islands finally washed ashore on Koh Khram Noi.

Sawang Rojanathamsathan Foundation medics dispatched from Bang Saray collected the remains of Akarapong Wikol, 34, from the Pattaya far islands beach July 24. While the body had decomposed after being in the water for a week, the captain was identified by his brother.

Akarapong and two Cambodian crewmembers – Huang, 26, and Pan, 38 – were declared missing at sea following the July 17 accident in which their boat, the S. Subsamuth 2, was hit by a cargo ship while moored near Koh Rin.

Huang’s body was found floating near Koh Rin July 19.

Six other crewmen were rescued by another fishing boat.

The navy believes the three may have been trapped in the boat when it sank.