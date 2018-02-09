Blessings replace curses at Soi Siam Country Club

After years of swearing at Soi Siam Country Club, Banglamung District brought in nine monks to offer its first blessing since completion of the horrendously delayed road-construction project.
Residents who cursed construction contractors for their repeatedly broken promises that the redevelopment of Pornprapanimit Road, the legal name for Soi Siam Country Club, joined Banglamung District Chief Naris Niramaiwong, top Nongprue officials and a Chonburi provincial councilman for the Feb. 1 grand re-opening at the Raiwanasin Market.
Nine monks chanted and gave their blessings. Area business owners also hope they prayed that business wiped out over the past three years will return.