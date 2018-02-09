Blessings replace curses at Soi Siam Country Club

After years of swearing at Soi Siam Country Club, Bang­lamung District brought in nine monks to offer its first blessing since completion of the horrendously delayed road-construction project.

Residents who cursed construction contractors for their repeatedly broken promises that the redevelopment of Pornprapanimit Road, the legal name for Soi Siam Country Club, joined Bang­lamung District Chief Naris Niramai­wong, top Nongprue officials and a Chonburi provincial councilman for the Feb. 1 grand re-opening at the Raiwanasin Market.

Nine monks chanted and gave their blessings. Area business owners also hope they prayed that business wiped out over the past three years will return.