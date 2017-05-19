Bars warned against offering sexy ‘extras’

By
Boonlua Chatree
-
2
1879

Banglamung District officials toured Pattaya-area bars and entertainment venues warning them that offering more than music and alcohol would get them shut down.

District Chief Naris Niramaiwong told bar operators that if they offer more than music and alcohol they’d be prosecuted for violating laws on prostitution, human trafficking and hiring illegal aliens.
District Chief Naris Niramaiwong told bar operators that if they offer more than music and alcohol they’d be prosecuted for violating laws on prostitution, human trafficking and hiring illegal aliens.

District Chief Naris Nira­maiwong led a squad of police and soldiers around pubs, clubs and karaoke joints May 9 after reports of many venues offering sexual services as extras on their bar menus.

Only warnings were issued, but officials told operators that if they had to return, they’d be prosecuted for violating laws on prostitution, human trafficking and hiring illegal aliens.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • LondonChris

    Well that’ll be the end of bars and bar fines then, not all together a bad thing.

  • Don Aleman

    Most fellows just go for the beer and music anyway ———— NOT !