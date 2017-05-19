Bars warned against offering sexy ‘extras’

Banglamung District officials toured Pattaya-area bars and entertainment venues warning them that offering more than music and alcohol would get them shut down.

District Chief Naris Nira­maiwong led a squad of police and soldiers around pubs, clubs and karaoke joints May 9 after reports of many venues offering sexual services as extras on their bar menus.

Only warnings were issued, but officials told operators that if they had to return, they’d be prosecuted for violating laws on prostitution, human trafficking and hiring illegal aliens.