Banglamung police are hunting for illegal wood traders who cut down protected rosewood trees in Naklua.

Kajita Montienvichienchai, 58, called police June 5 after poachers left behind only the stumps of two Siamese Rosewood trees on private property near the Kasalong Resort off Sukhumvit Soi 14.

Police collected evidence and interviewed witnesses before proclaiming the wood traders would be caught.