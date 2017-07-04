Banglamung looks for answers to PM’s ‘4 questions’ on Walking Street

PATTAYA – With few Pattaya-area residents bothering to answer Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s much-maligned “four questions”, Banglamung officials went to Walking Street to solicit more responses.

District Chief Naris Nira­maiwong manned a booth set up from 9 p.m. to midnight June 20 to have vendors and other nighttime workers complete the prime minister’s questionnaire on politics and the future of Thailand.

He said only 700 people had come into the Bang­lamung Complaint Center since May 26 to answer the queries. Response rates have been very low across the country with Chonburi adding only a few thousand responses.

Prayut has since downplayed the importance of his initiative, saying the questions were “no big deal”.

The questions ask the public what it thinks about the chances of success of next-year’s promised elections.

Critics believe the exercise is a ruse aimed at gauging public reaction to a possible postponement of general elections and prolonging the junta’s hold on power.

The “four questions”, which actually total five, are: