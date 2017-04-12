Banglamung commence checkpoints for Songkran

At 9am on the morning of April the 11th a checkpoint was set up on Sukhumvit Road in Banglamung as local authorities including, the military, police, village headsmen, volunteers and public health officers started working together to reduce accidents for the Songkran period.

The Chief of Banglamung Mr. Narit Niramaiwong overseen the proceedings and stated that the idea this year was to “Driving with a caring mind, care for traffic discipline” for the duration of the 7 day long holiday from April 11th – 17th. He said the numerous forces would work together especially on risk points, danger spots, inspection points, and service points. This would be done by setting up the check points, inspection and service points as well as facilities such as illuminated signs, light beacons, directional signs to reduce the possibility of road accidents during this period.

Last year Chonburi had 14 road traffic accidents with the loss of 33 lives and 10 people injured, it is hoped that these checkpoints will encourage people to drive with care and caution and therefore reduce accidents.