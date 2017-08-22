Bangladesh Association comes to aid of flood victims

PATTAYA – The Bangladesh Association of Pattaya donated drinking water and dried food for flood victims in the Northeast.

Group President Jahangir Hossain presented the 12,000-baht donation to Pattaya Deputy Mayor Vichien Pong­panit to be passed on to agencies aiding victims in Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sakon Nakhon and Yasothon.

While flooding has receded in some area, many businesses still cannot open, leaving residents short of vital necessities.

Hossain said he has lived in Thailand a long time and wants to help others in the country he considers his home.