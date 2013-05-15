Bang Saray drivers kill 2 deer, injured a third

Two deer were killed and another injured during car accidents in Bang Saray.

A May 3 accident at the 164-kilometer mark on Sukhumvit Road resulted in the death of a 62 kg. adult female and severely injured a 30 kg. young male. The animal, which suffered a badly broken leg, was transferred to a veterinarian for further care.

The driver did not stop and could not be located by authorities.

Young “Bambi” has a broken leg, but should survive, although both its parents were killed in auto accidents.

Sawang Rojthummasathan officials also reported that hours earlier an adult male deer was hit by a car driven by a local village chief. The animal, presumed to be the father of the injured fawn, was killed near the same area.

Wildlife officials speculated the animals had ventured down from the hills in search of food.