Bali Hai work set for on-time completion

PATTAYA – A frantic last-minute push will see Bali Hai Pier’s renovation completed before next week’s international fleet show.

A Nov. 2 check on the South Pattaya jetty showed the work more than 80 percent finished with no indication it would not be done in time for the fleet review, which begins Nov. 13.

Electricity has already been installed and the new water fountain is coming to completion, with only minor details to attend to.

The pier work had been running badly behind schedule until Pattaya’s mayor visited contractors late last month and put his foot down that the overhaul must be done or there would be hell to pay.