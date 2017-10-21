Bali Hai wire project to finish Oct. 30

The submersion of electrical and utility wires at Bali Hai Pier is scheduled to complete this month.

While behind schedule – the project was supposed to wrap by Oct. 10 – the effort to bury wires will finish by the end of October, an Oct. 12 city hall meeting was told.

The decision to bury 590 meters of power lines at the South Pattaya jetty came after roads were already dug up for renovation and resurfacing in preparation for November’s international fleet show.

The underground pipes have been laid and the wiring is now being moved.