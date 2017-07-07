Baht bus driver not laughing after being paid in funny money

A Pattaya baht bus driver thought he hit the jackpot when he thought he got a 10 British pound tip, but the money turned out the fake.

Manee Phujula, 63, went to police June 25 to report that two foreigners had conned him out of his unnamed fare by paying him with counterfeit currency.

He said he was driving on Second Road where when two men flagged him down near Pattaya Memorial Hospital and wanted to go to Soi 7.

When they alighted, the men paid with fake 10 British pounds and said they didn’t want change. Despite the Chinese writing on the supposedly British banknote, Manee didn’t know it was fake until he took it to a currency exchange booth.

Police are investigating and trying to find possible ways of tracking down the two men.