Authorities and military clear deal with Bali Hai property encroachment

By Jetsada Homklin
0
234

Authorities, military and police act together to clear out public property encroachment in Bali Hai Pier

(L)  Lt. Poradit Jitramwong, secretary of the Crime Suppression Division Banglamung and (R) Mr. Aderek Maimongkol, senior secretary of Banglamung  during the inspection.
(L)  Lt. Poradit Jitramwong, secretary of the Crime Suppression Division Banglamung and (R) Mr. Aderek Maimongkol, senior secretary of Banglamung  during the inspection.

October 5, 2016 was the deadline given to all boat operators to remove parked boats on land at Bali Hai following various complaints in the past that the boats are seriously congesting the area. Maj. Suwit Laklang, head of the NCPO Group from Military Base 21 (King’s Guard), Lt. Poradit Jitramwong and Mr. Aderek Maimongkol, senior secretary of Banglamung led a large group of military along with the police, Banglamung authorities, municipal police, tourist police, marine department and special affairs to Bali Hai Pier to follow up on the clearance announcement whereby they discovered that many boat vendors cooperated with them and removed the ‘unused boats’, which created a lot of space.

Maj. Suwit said that the authorities were satisfied that the boat vendors had cooperated and removed most of the boats as told, giving plenty of more space for a road to become a road instead of a shipyard. Both sides of the road are now cleared and all that remains are scrap and rubbish along the footpaths, which are currently be handled by Pattaya Engineering Department.

The temporary boat parking area for the usable boats. But vendors said that damage could apply to their boats if they are parked there too long in case of storms and high tides.
The temporary boat parking area for the usable boats. But vendors said that damage could apply to their boats if they are parked there too long in case of storms and high tides.

Most boats were taken away to the shipyards while a majority of the ‘usable boats’ were parked in the water. However, the boat vendors did mention that they won’t risk parking their boats at the temporary boat parking area since storms and heavy tides can damage their boats, most of which are are worth over a million baht.

Pattaya Engineer workers removing scrap, trees and rubbish off the footpaths on both sides of the roads.
Pattaya Engineer workers removing scrap, trees and rubbish off the footpaths on both sides of the roads.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR