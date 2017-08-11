Asia Hotel beach vendors get eviction notice

Owners of five structures built on the beach behind the Asia Hotel have been told to remove their property within 30 days.

Lt. Suwit Laklang of the National Council for Peace and Order’s Banglamung division, and Pattaya city inspector Chaiwat Jangsawang brought a squad of soldiers to check the Pratamnak Hill beachfront Aug. 4.

They found five makeshift structures built on a dam area that the NCPO claimed was public property. In fact, the Chonburi Land Department is still surveying the area and has yet to render a determination.

However, the property owners were unable to provide land deeds nor proof they had permission to erect the buildings, which they claimed have been standing for years.

The vendors in that area have been a favorite hangout for golfers after a round at the Asia Pattaya Par 3 course for nearly 20 years.

The army asked the property owners to cooperate by removing their buildings within 30 days or face legal proceedings. Once again, say goodbye to another of Pattaya’s hidden charms.