PATTAYA – Banglamung officials checked Chaimongkol Temple as it prepares to host a mirror ceremony for the cremation of King Rama IX in October.

District Chief Naris Niramai­wong and Pattaya Cultural Council President Mana Yaprakham toured the South Pattaya temple Aug. 31 where area residents can go to pay their respects Oct. 26, the day of the cremation in Bangkok.

Naris checked out facilities being created to handle the crowds while Mana suggested ideas and plans for the event.