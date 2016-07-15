Appointed Pattaya board members take office

The 12 appointed members of Pattaya’s new governing board (aka city council) were installed at a formal ceremony at city hall.

Chonburi Gov. Khomsan Ekachai presented the 12 military officers, civil servants and business leaders badges and city ranks July 6. The board members then paid their respects to the King Taksin Monument before sitting down to their first meeting July 6.

The board, named by an Interior Ministry committee chaired by Khomsan June 30, replaces the 24-member Pattaya City Council, which was disbanded when their elected legislators’ terms expired June 16.

Under the junta, no new local or national elections are allowed and the National Council for Peace and Order has steadily replaced elected governments throughout the country with appointed officials.

Also replaced was Pattaya Mayor Itthiphol Kunplome, who was succeeded by city Permanent Secretary Chana­pong Sriviset.

In a speech, Khomsan said the future of Pattaya will be in the hands of the 12 appointees until new elections install the people’s choice of legislators.

He said he wants them to focus on development, tackle ongoing issues and push forward for a better society.

Two active military officers sit on the junta-appointed board: Adm. Srivisut Rodarun, commander of the Sattahip Naval Base, and army Col. Pope-anan Luanganuwat, deputy commander of Military Circle 14 in Chonburi.

Joining them is Pol. Maj. Gen. Anan Charoenchasri, deputy commander for Provincial Police Region 2, and several career civil servants, including Bang­lamung District Chief Chakorn Kanjawattana.

Other bureaucrats include Chaloem Prasarthong, head of the Chonburi Local Development Department; former Nongprue Sub-district Chief Saksit Yaemsri, who now heads Baan Suan Sub-District in Chonburi; Wasan Naowniew, director of Chon­­buri Primary Education Department; Wiwat Mahapol­sirikul, head of public works at the province’s Town Planning Department; and Anan Angkanawisan, senior attorney at the Chonburi Attorney-General’s Office.

The board also comprises three private-sector executives: Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, PBTA board member Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, chairman of the Chonburi Tourism Industry Council; and Choluek Chotekamjorn, chairman of the Lawyers Council of Pattaya.

Attorney Anan was named chairman of the council, while Srivisut and police deputy commander Anan were named vice chairmen.

The OAG attorney said in an interview after the meeting that he has been involved in the legal sector for a very long time and he will use all of his experience and knowledge to make Pattaya a better place.

He will be there to be a legal advisor and will support the most common issues, including flooding, the general image of Pattaya and security.

His first priority will be solving encroachment issues, such as vendors or residents who are building their homes or businesses on public property. This has been an ongoing problem for Pattaya and it needs to come to an end, he said.

His other priorities are to make sure that projects are sufficient, and deliver quality for public works so that authorities will not have to deal with them again.