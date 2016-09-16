An amulet seller’s secret weapon

A cute 5-year-old has proved to be a Sattahip market vendor’s secret sales weapon.

Chuthikan Nookajad, better known as Nong Kaow Pan, was spotted Sept. 4 outside her parents’ booth at the 700 Rai Market, offering a sweet solicitation for passersby to purchase Buddhist amulets. Many did, and even those who passed chipped in some change for the girl’s upbringing.

The girl attends Sridaruna Child Development Center, but is brought by her parents, Itidej and Kalayanee Nookajad, both 31, to their small business in the evenings. She even knows how to use a magnifying glass and can recommend some of her favorites to potential customers.

Itidej said he is an amulet collector and opened his stall several years ago. He started to take his daughter along and, as she got a bit older, she caught on to business quite quickly, helping him sell or lease a number of amulets.

He claimed that he did not teach his daughter to work and that she came up with it on her own and wanted to help her parents.

His first thought was that people might see them as bad parents, using their child to help promote their business, but it was the opposite. People took it as supporting the girl instead and business is doing great.