Amid flooding, spokesman defends canal-clearance effort

As Pattaya residents point fingers at officials for repeated flooding, the city’s spokesman said work to remove encroachments on storm-drainage canals is yielding positive results.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

Spokesman Pinit Maneerat Oct. 12 defended city hall for its work to clear four canals in Pattaya and Naklua of homes and extensions obstructing drainage and water flow.

He said many properties have been removed and officials are seeing an improvement in flood drainage. However, some people are still not complying with eviction and demolition orders and city lawyers are dealing with them.

Pinit said city engineers are working closely with the residents to ensure no damage occurs to property outside the canal boundaries to avoid conflicts.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri has said no one is above the law and what’s illegal must be removed, the spokesman said. Authorities are working hard and doing their jobs to take care of the property-encroachment issues to prevent flooding.