Amari guard nabs purse snatcher

A hotel security guard saved the day for two Ukrainian tourists who had a handbag snatched on Pattaya Beach.

Samnuan Sanhome, a guard at the Amari Pattaya Resort & Tower, nabbed Komsan Pinket, 49, as he fled with a purse containing 2,000 baht from one of the Eastern European sisters.

The tourists told police they were taking photos on the beach outside the Amari when Samnuan ran by and snatched their bag. The 51-year-old guard saw the crime and chased after the suspect.

Police said Samnuan confessed, saying he needed the money because he was unemployed.