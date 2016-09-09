Alleged rapist ‘cop’ arrested in Rayong

A man who claimed to be a police officer has been arrested for the rape of a 17-year-old Issan girl hired to be his housekeeper.

Supan Panburi, 49, was captured at a resort in Rayong and brought to a police news conference Sept. 2. He admitted lying about having a position in the Royal Thai Police, but denied the rape and sexual assault charges outlined in an Aug. 27 Pattaya Provincial Court arrest warrant.

The warrant was issued after the girl and her unidentified mother filed a complaint with police Aug. 26 that Supan, who claimed to be a chief inspector of a Chonburi police station, raped her three days earlier at his Pattaya home on Thappraya Soi 15.

Pattaya police visited the rented house Aug. 27 and found it abandoned. Neighbors confirmed that the Pichit Province girl had been there for a few days to work as a maid, but left quickly, soon followed by Supan and his unnamed wife.

The teen told her mother that she was asked to give the supposed officer a massage. He then took her into his bedroom, where a number of sex toys were laid out and an adult movie was on the television. She said he forced himself on her and, later that day, again raped her and forced her to watch as he and his wife had intercourse.

The wife has not been charged.

Pattaya police said Supan came to Pattaya a month ago.