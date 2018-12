More than 2,000 sailors brought out the big guns as the navy’s Air and Coastal Defense Command practiced its anti-aircraft defense tactics.

ACDC deputy commander Capt. Anuwat Dapiewdee kicked off the exercise Dec. 11 with anti-aircraft forces using live ammunition for target practice with guns including the 155-milimeter Howitzer, 40/70 mm, 40/60 mm, and 37-mm. cannons.

The drill is one of many the navy runs throughout the year to keep sharp just in case the guns actually ever get used for real.