7 Ugandans arrested for Walking Street prostitution

Seven Ugandan women were arrested for allegedly soliciting sex at the large tamarind tree on Walking Street.

Undercover officers arranged to meet the Africans at the Marine Hotel in South Pattaya May 26. After working out the details, all were taken into custody.

They alleged prostitutes were identified as Petitie Nnasonko, 34, Teddy Namwanga, 41, Emilly Nalugo, 29, Edith Tasenga Mpomwiza, 22, Aziidan Nandaula, 31, Dianam Nakigozi, 24, and Nadia Amira Magoola, 42.

All the women were charged with solicitation and reportedly confessed.