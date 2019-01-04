7 ‘dangerous days’ began with National Accident Prevention Day

Even as the annual parade of holiday road fatalities began, Chonburi officials showed off their efforts to prevent wrecks on National Accident Prevention Day.

Deputy Gov. Wisit Puang­petch presided over the Nov. 27 exhibition at the Robinson’s department store in Muang District.

Since 2005, Thailand has named Dec. 26 National Accident Prevention Day to raise awareness about road and marine disasters. Since then, Thailand has soared to the top of the list of countries with the world’s deadliest roads.

In 2018, Thailand ranked eighth in the world, behind third-world and war-torn African nations and remains the worst in Asia.

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers were given orders and deployed to highway checkpoints to reassure travelers that safety is being considered.

Meanwhile, 70 students from Wat Don Hua Lau school toured exhibits on disaster-rescue techniques, how to aid car-accident victims, chemical-spill response and more.