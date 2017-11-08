600 officers lock down Pattaya for cremation rites

PATTAYA – More than 600 Pattaya-area police officers and soldiers were deployed to secure the area for the mirror royal cremation ceremony at Chaimongkol Temple.

Deputy national police chief Pol. Gen. Chaloemkiet Sriworakhan and Provincial Police Region 2 commander Pol. Lt. Gen. Jithi Rodbang­yang handed out orders and assignments to officers from the Pattaya, Banglamung, Nongprue and Huay Yai stations on the beach at Central Road Oct. 24.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Nantachart Supamongkol of the Chonburi Police Station, said officers must crack down on street crime and establish checkpoints to search for weapons and drugs.

All police forces were placed on 24-hour alert through the cremation ceremony Oct. 26.

Jithi reported that a just-completed crime sweep throughout all of Chonburi netted 41 arrests for possession of 41 guns, 130 arrests in 121 drug cases and the capture of 13 fugitives in old cases. In addition, police confiscated 97,269 methamphetamine tablets, 163 grams of crystal meth, three ecstasy tablets, a gram of ketamine, and 1.1 kilograms of marijuana.