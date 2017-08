PATTAYA – Six men were arrested for allegedly smoking pot and gambling by a Huay Yai lake.

Deputy District Chief Prapan Pratumchompoo led a squad of soldiers to the shack off Khao Makok Soi 10 Aug. 6 where the unidentified six youths were apprehended.

Authorities seized 37 grams of marijuana, a large bag of kratom leaves and 10 liters of boiled kratom.

They were charged with possession of Class 5 narcotics and gambling.