5 new Highway 7 toll booths open Jan. 5

PATTAYA – Highway 7 will start collecting tolls in the Pattaya area Jan. 5, with current rates increasing to as much as 245 baht after Songkran.

Manit Praisalee, head of the Special Highway Department, said Oct. 9 that the final work at the new toll booths is underway and their “soft opening” will occur Jan. 5.

The five new toll booths on the Bangkok-Chonburi motorway were supposed to have been completed in August. They are located in Ban Bung, Bangpra, Nongkham, Pong, and Pattaya.

Rates will be one baht per kilometer driven, with the cost from Pattaya to Chonburi remaining 60 baht until April 18, when the toll will jump to 105 baht for cars, 170 baht for six-wheeled vehicles and 245 baht for 10-wheel trucks.