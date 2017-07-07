3,000 march against drugs in Banglamung

More than 3,000 Pattaya-area residents marched against drugs for International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

District Chief Naris Niramaiwong led the procession of civil servants, village chief, soldiers, students and the general public in the June 26 procession from Banglamung School.

District official Chartchai Sriphoon said Banglamung holds events every year to mark the United Nations anti-drug day. Even though this year public celebrations have been muted in respect for HM the late King, authorities were determined to have some sort of observance.

So this year’s 2.7-kilometer march was merged with mourning activities for the late monarch. Participants paid respect to King Bhumibol in the morning and also perused exhibitions of his life, as well as Thailand’s efforts to combat drug abuse.