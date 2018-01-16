With 3 weeks until beach smoking ban, Pattaya steps up education effort

PATTAYA – With less than a month before authorities start fining or even jailing tourists who smoke on Thailand’s beaches, Pattaya continued its awareness campaign at a mobile health clinic in Jomtien Beach.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri and top deputies were on hand at the Thepprasit Community Primary Public Health Center Dec. 29 as nurses from the city’s Public Health Department provided free checkups, dental checks, vaccinations and counseling.

At the same time, officials educated participants on the smoking ban, which passed into law last year but will not be enforced until Feb. 1. They handed out pamphlets and let residents know that smoking is banned on the sand, but allowed near the restrooms and in designated areas.

Once enforced, the law could see smokers fined up to 100,000 baht and spend a year in jail.