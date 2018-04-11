3 dogs, no people dead of rabies in Pattaya

PATTAYA – Area health officials reported that three dogs have died from rabies but no people have succumbed to the disease in the Pattaya area.

Sompon Jittireungkait of the Banglamung Public Health Department said March 26 inspectors surveyed a one-kilometer radius around the area where the dogs were confirmed to have died from rabies.

They consulted with neighbors to determine if anyone had come in contact with the animals and to offer free rabies vaccinations to pets.

Health officials implored anyone bitten by a dog to seek immediate medical treatment.

Chonburi was one of seven provinces declared a “red zone” for rabies outbreaks and the Banglamung department has stepped up efforts to raise awareness of the problem, including planning a parade and putting commercials on television.

Officials said people should not tease or anger stray dogs, don’t step on or kick the animal, don’t pull apart fighting dogs unless wearing protection, don’t take food away from an animal and basically don’t interact with any dog that they didn’t raise themselves.