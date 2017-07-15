21 illegal Samae San hotels shut

PATTAYA – More than 20 illegal guesthouses in Sattahip’s Samae San Sub-district have been closed for lacking proper licenses.

Vice Adm. Nopadol Supa­porn, commander of the Sattahip Naval Base, and District Chief Noraset Sritapatso led sailors and police on the July 6 raid.

Noraset said the operation complies with a directive from Chonburi province to shut down illicit hotels and guesthouses. Also targeted are commercial buildings and flophouses renting rooms by the day or hour.

Violators face fines of up to 20,000 baht and/or a year in jail. Those which continue to operate can be fined 10,000 baht a day.

This operation was the second in Samae San. Nine hotels were shuttered in the first crackdown.

This time 21 establishments were closed: Wansin Resort, Prapakarn 1 and 2, Saengchan Samran Resort, S. Charoenpanit Candy House, Phusingh Camp, Tanya Sea View, Samaesarn View Camp, Tidathip, Top View, Baan Chom Talay, Pueng Klan, Baan Phulae Resort, Sea View Villa, Lovely Home, Khan Rua Lek Homestay, Baan Rim Talay Homestay, Samae San Homestay, Samae San Fishing, Samae San Guesthouse and Baan Krua Tid Talay Resort.