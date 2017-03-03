2 years later, ripped up Third Road still a hazard

Central Pattaya residents are calling on city hall to complete pipe-laying construction left unfinished for two years on Third Road.

Residents renewed their complaints about broken pavement, ripped up road surfaces and a hazardous mess left on the side of Third Road between North and Central roads. The project appeared to be aimed at laying new drainage pipes under Third Road, but the work was never finished.

Amnaj Laosuwan, 45, a motorbike taxi driver near the Mum Aroi restaurant intersection – perhaps the worst-affected area of the street – said he’s seen multiple accidents over the past two years with both pedestrians and motorcyclists tripped up by damaged sidewalks and roads.

Residents are demanding city hall either finish the job or clean up its mess.