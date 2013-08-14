2 Turks arrested in quick-change scam

Two Turkish men were arrested for running quick-change scams on a number of currency-exchange booths in Pattaya.

Ramazan Tekelioglu, 47, and Hamit Ayaz, 45, were arrested following theft complaints from several foreign-exchange booths. Police used security-camera photos of the men and their cars to track down the suspects.

Tekelioglu were arrested with 4,00 baht, $100 and 12 foreign-currency banknotes. A subsequent search of the suspects’ cars and hotel room uncovered another 70,000 baht.

Maj. Gen. Khatcha Thatsart, commander of the Chonburi police station, alleged the two Turks would attempt to exchange currency, but ask to see the Thai baht notes. Puzzled bank clerks asked why they were taking so long to look at the notes and ask for them back. The men then quickly returned the cash, keeping some bills and leaving before the clerk could discover the theft.