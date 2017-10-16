2 teens hurt when ‘police volunteers’ kick off motorbike

A teenage couple was injured when two alleged police volunteers kicked over their motorbike on Pratamnak Hill.

The boy and girl, both 17, said they were driving home from the beach when two men dressed as police volunteers began chasing them.

The teens said they did not know why the volunteers began the pursuit but when the men pulled close to their motorbike, the pillion passenger kicked their bike, causing them to swerve, narrowly miss getting hit by a car, and crashing near the Tourist Police Division office.

The boy suffered scrapes and the girl possibly broke her hand. Both were taken to Banglamung Hospital.

A witness claimed the teens were pursued for acting suspiciously, but did not understand why the volunteers kicked over the bike and then fled the scene.