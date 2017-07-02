19,000 ya ba pills seized, 2 arrested

Banglamung police seized 19,000 methamphetamine tablets from two men who allegedly supplied drugs to Pattaya locals and tourists.

Somkiat Kulrath and Chamnan Deemak, both 32, were arrested June 20 at an apartment on Sukhumvit Soi 31 in Naklua.

The arrest came after tips from drug users. Officers then used the addicts to set up a major drug buy from the pair.

When officers showed up at the duo’s door, they found five bags of 1,000 ya ba tablets. The two were then persuaded to take investigators to a rubber plantation in Rayong were another 14,000 pills were hidden.

Both suspects confessed, police said, indicating they got their drugs from a supplier in Suphanburi.