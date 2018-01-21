114 Russians rescued from disabled tour boat

More than 100 Russians were rescued by police after their tour boat broke down off Pattaya’s Far Islands.

Chonburi Immigration and Tourist police officers raced after dark to Koh Rin, about 25 kilometers from Pattaya Jan. 8 after the tourists called police to report their boat was dead in the water.

Authorities coordinated with speedboat operators to ferry all 114 passengers and four crewmen back to the mainland.

The double-deck boat operated by Pattaya Bay Cruise Co. had been chartered to allow the Russians to swim, fish and scuba dive off navy-administered Koh Rin. However, when it was time to depart, the engine wouldn’t start.