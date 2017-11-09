1,000 clean up Pattaya for funeral

PATTAYA – More than 1,000 people swept through Pattaya to clean up the city and shore in advance of the royal cremation ceremony.

Mayor Anan Charoen­chasri and top city officials were on hand for the Oct. 24 cleanup framed as an effort to “do good for Dad” before the Oct. 26 cremation and its mirror ceremony at Chaimongkol Temple.

Civil servants joined private citizens, clubs, business owners and tourism operators for the big cleanup. They were split into four areas: The northern and southern halves of Pattaya Beach, South Road in front of the temple and inside Chaimongkol itself.

The goal was to tidy up the city as it prepared to receive tens of thousands of mourners attending the area’s funeral ceremony.