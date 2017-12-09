After 100 die on Najomtien roads, police pull out radar guns

PATTAYA – Najomtien Police have set up speed traps and pulled radar guns following 100 traffic-related deaths in the Sattahip sub-district this year.

Pol. Maj. Somporn Sumart and Pol. Capt. Chatchai Sripalang were seen hiding in the bushes near Nong Nooch Tropical Garden on Sukhumvit Road, aiming radar guns to catch speeders.

In one hour, they caught 37 motorists speeding and many motorcyclists without helmets or licenses.

Sompron said that stretch of road alone had claimed 100 lives over the past two years with the most recent tragedy coming Nov. 18 when a distracted baht bus driver crashed into a tree killing five passengers and injuring nine others.

With Thailand last month gaining the dubious honor of having the world’s deadliest roads, police say they need to step up enforcement of speed limits to mitigate the carnage.