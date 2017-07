Dear Sir

What’s the go in this country? How many holidays does the gov want a year? Are they all teetotalers? Shut the bars, girls miss out on their pay, bar owners still have rent to pay, no money free in the garden, all they do is hurt their own people. No money leads to crime. No work no pay not like gov. Who keeps the place going? Tourism that’s who.

And no dam football to see because of the high and mighty.

Yours sincerely,

Dicky Knee

Jomtien